Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety

Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar for another year.

The freeze was initially announced in 2019 and has been extended multiple times.

The announcement was made by Devin Dreeshen, minister of transport and economic corridors, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, Dreeshen said photo radar will be banned on provincial ring roads, like Anthony Henday Drive and Stoney Trail, starting Dec. 1 and promised to put a stop to so-called photo radar "fishing holes."

"The primary announcement here today is that people will know that photo radar will only be used for safety here in Alberta, not to generate millions of dollars for the 26 municipalities that currently allow photo radar," he said.

Dreeshen said Edmonton and Calgary will have the opportunity to redistribute photo radar locations currently used on provincial ring roads to school zones, playground zones, or construction zones, but the locations will be determined in consultation with the province.

The province says $171 million in revenue was generated by photo radar across Alberta in 2022-2023.