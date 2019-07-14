A swab drive was held Sunday afternoon in the hopes of finding a bone marrow match for a Morinville baby born with a rare disease.

Hudson Cowie was born on June 23 and shortly after doctors diagnosed him with severe combined immunodeficiency, often shortened to SCID.

The rare disorder is often referred to as ‘Boy in the Bubble’ disease, with the condition practically leaving him without protection from bacteria, viruses and fungi.

“He’s a healthy, happy normal kid. He just doesn’t have the ability to fight disease or infection,” said Ian Cowie, Hudson’s father. “As long as Hudson doesn’t get sick, then he’s completely fine.”

The swab event was geared towards males between 17 and 35 years old and was held on Saturday as well.

Ian says Hudson is doing very well, as the family tries to ensure that he stays healthy.

“What's really more important above all else is protecting Hudson from any exposures. We're very fortunate that its summer right now and most of the common viruses are in low season right now that helps our case, but at this point we're on isolation, we're preventing visitors, we're trying to avoid exposures.”