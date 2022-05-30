Alberta First Nation building Indigenous-led youth group home

Ground was broken for a new Indigenous-led youth group home at the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation on Monday, May 30, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch). Ground was broken for a new Indigenous-led youth group home at the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation on Monday, May 30, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?

The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island