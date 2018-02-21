The Alberta Government has printed full-page ads in major British Columbia newspapers, their latest move in the wake of proposals by the B.C. government that would impact pipelines, including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The ad, titled “We used to be so close” says: “Despite the current differences between our governments, British Columbians and Albertans share the same goals.”

It goes on to outline the province’s climate plan, and their efforts to help transition Canada to a “greener economy” and touts how their focus on climate change was a factor in the federal government giving the green light to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The ad is the latest move by the province in response to a series of proposals by the B.C. government on pipeline safety, released in late January. The B.C. government is seeking feedback on five points.

One of those points would be to restrict increases in the transport of diluted bitumen, a point the Alberta government quickly took issue with.

In the weeks since, the Alberta government has suspended electricity purchase talks with B.C., halted imports of B.C. wine, and formed a task force in response. The B.C. government has launched a challenge against the wine ban.

An Alberta government spokesperson said the ads ran in the Vancouver Sun, The Province, the Times Colonist, and the B.C. editions of the National Post and the Globe and Mail. The ads cost approximately $62,000.