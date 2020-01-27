EDMONTON -- There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alberta, but the provincial government will say how it is prepared to deal with the deadly disease Monday afternoon.

An Ontario man has been diagnosed with the coronavirus after coming back from Wuhan, China, while his wife is now considered "presumptive positive."

The outbreak originated in Wahun and has killed at least 80 people and infected another 2,700.

There are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will answer questions about the province's preparation response at the Alberta legislature at 2 p.m.

You can watch Hinshaw's news conference at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.