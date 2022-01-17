Alberta justice minister to 'step back' from duties during conduct review after traffic ticket: Kenney
Premier Jason Kenney has asked Alberta's justice minister to "step back" from his ministerial duties until an independent review into his conduct following a distracted-driving ticket he received in 2021 is completed.
Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu called Edmonton's police chief to discuss a distracted-driving ticket he received, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News.
Madu, the MLA for Edmonton-South West, was pulled over and fined on March 10, 2021, police said.
"Minister Madu had concerns about the context of the traffic stop," EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard told CTV News in an email.
Sheppard added Madu did not ask Chief Dale McFee to rescind the ticket.
"The ticket remains valid and was issued correctly."
'I REGRET RAISING THE ISSUE'
In a statement, Madu said he was pulled over after leaving his home and that he ultimately regrets calling the police chief after the ticket had been issued.
"The officer indicated that he had observed me driving while distracted, alleging that I was on my phone," the justice minister said. "I disagreed, stating that I was not on my phone, as it was in an inside pocket.
"Later, I spoke to Chief Dale McFee," Madu added. "Due to the timing of the incident, I wanted to ensure that I was not being unlawfully surveilled following the controversy surrounding the Lethbridge Police Service. I also raised concerns around profiling of racial minorities that was in the media at the time."
At that time, a review into Lethbridge police conduct in 2017 was being prepared after reports of unlawful surveillance of NDP MLA Shannon Phillips, the then environment minister.
According to Madu, McFee assured him that this was "most definitely" not the case.
"To be abundantly clear, at no point did I request that the ticket be rescinded. I would never do that," Madu said.
"However, in that particular call, I regret raising the issue at all with the Chief McFee," he added. "I paid the ticket fully and promptly. I have the utmost respect for our men and women in uniform, and for the invaluable, often thankless role they perform."
- Lethbridge Police Commission rejects request for public inquiry
- Lawyer wants officer dismissed for tracking Alberta minister in 2017
'PROFOUND DISAPPOINTMENT'
Kenney announced the independent investigation and that Madu would be stepping away from his ministerial duties on Twitter Monday evening.
The premier said he spoke with Madu and conveyed his "profound disappointment" over contacting the police chief after being issued the ticket.
"Minister Madu told me that he did not ask to have the ticket rescinded, nor was it his intention to interfere in the case, and that he promptly paid the ticket," Kenney said. "Nevertheless, it's essential the independent administration of justice is maintained.
"That's why I will appoint a respected independent investigator to review the relevant facts and to determine whether there was interference in the administration of justice in this case."
Energy Minister Sonya Savage will act as the justice minister and solicitor general during Madu's "leave of absence," Kenney said.
"Details about the independent review will be made public in the near future," he added.
'WHOLLY UNACCEPTABLE'
The Alberta NDP called on Madu to resign.
"It is wholly unacceptable for the Attorney General to engage with senior law enforcement regarding a penalty levied against him," MLA Irfan Sabir said in a news release from the party.
“Regular Alberta drivers do not have the ability to call their local police chief and discuss traffic tickets. Madu used his position as minister to initiate this conversation, and regardless of whether he asked the chief to cancel the ticket, it is political interference for him to have discussed it all."
Duane Bratt, a political scientist in Calgary, also said Madu should lose his job, referring to a similar case that saw a federal minister step aside.
"Jean Charest resigned in 1990 as Minister of Sport for calling a judge about a case. Calling a police chief about a case is very similar. Madu needs to resign, or Kenney has to fire him," Bratt wrote on Twitter.
Madu, who previously served as minister of municipal affairs, was named justice minister in August 2020.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Small group of Canadian special forces sent to Ukraine, sources confirm
A small group of Canadian special forces has been deployed to Ukraine, a country on the brink of an armed conflict with Russia, CTV News has confirmed.
These images show scale of snowstorm in Toronto and parts of Ontario
From cars buried in snow to ambulances scrambling through barely visible streets, CTVNews.ca has collected images showing the extent of the snowfall across Toronto and parts of Ontario.
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep eight 'John Does' secret
Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep the names of eight 'John Does' secret and will leave it to the court to decide whether the names should be unsealed, according to a Jan. 12 letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York.
Norwegian mass murderer makes Nazi salutes before parole hearing
Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in massacres in Norway in 2011, appeared before a parole hearing Tuesday, seemingly more focused on spreading white supremacist propaganda than gaining an improbable early release from prison.
'Highly improbable': Experts dispute claim Beijing Omicron case from Canadian mail
Chinese officials have alleged that Beijing's first case of the Omicron variant may have travelled to the city through a piece of mail from Canada, but experts tell CTV News that the claim doesn't add up.
5 things to know for Tuesday, January 18, 2022
A small group of Canadian special forces have been deployed to Ukraine, health experts dispute Beijing's Omicron case came from a Canadian parcel and Leylah Fernandez's run at the Australian Open ends early. Here’s what you need to know today.
Ottawa boy, 8, saves man nearly buried in snow
Ottawa paramedics are thanking an eight-year-old boy for saving an elderly man who was almost completely buried in snow during a blizzard Monday morning.
Documents give glimpse of Finance Department's outlook, warnings on inflation
Newly released documents show the Finance Department last year warned that the pace of price increases could gain speed, even as the Liberal government and central bank maintained that inflationary pressures were temporary.
U.S. Football coach cancels weightlifting, tells players to shovel driveways, help neighbours instead
While a number of activities were cancelled due to winter weather throughout the Pittsburgh region, one local high school football coach found the snowfall as an opportunity to allow his players to give back.
Calgary
-
Alberta justice minister to 'step back' from duties during conduct review after traffic ticket: Kenney
Premier Jason Kenney has asked Alberta's justice minister to "step back" from his ministerial duties until an independent review into his conduct following a distracted-driving ticket he received in 2021 is completed.
-
New poll suggests Albertans concerned about debt
A new report released Monday suggests Albertans are concerned about debt.
-
Alberta surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, nears 100 ICU admissions
Alberta reported 23 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, including that of a child in the 5-9 age group with no pre-existing conditions. A total of 3,403 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay charges after seizure of firearm, drugs during traffic stop
Saskatoon police say three people are facing charges after a firearm was located inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night.
-
Saskatoon woman opens fashion store just weeks after graduating high school
Marlene Cerda graduated high school in June and opened a fashion retail store a few weeks later.
-
Here's why Sask. may be in a tough spot to recruit Filipino nurses
Filipino nurses face hurdles to come work in Canada compared to other countries, according to two Philippines-based recruiting companies.
Regina
-
FCL to build nation's largest renewable diesel facility, canola processing plant in Regina
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) announced plans to build Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, along with a Canola Processing Plant, in Regina.
-
Premier Moe's approval rating up slightly, remains below 50%: poll
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's approval rating rose two points but remains below 50 per cent, according to the latest polling data from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
'Mommy will always be here': Regina mother continues search for 7-year-old daughter
A Regina mother is continuing her plea for information about the whereabouts of her seven-year-old daughter, who she said is being withheld from her by her ex-husband.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports four more deaths related to COVID-19; 73 in hospital due to virus Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports two COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 322 health-care workers test positive for the virus
New Brunswick health officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Daycare dilemma: Private operators say 'socialist takeover' will drive most out of business
Daycare operators in Nova Scotia say the rush to $10/day childcare in five years may end up putting some out of business a lot sooner than that.
Toronto
-
What to expect on Tuesday after Toronto's snowstorm
There is still a possibility of more flurries in Toronto as residents start the lengthy cleanup process following Monday’s massive snowstorm.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | These photos capture Ontario’s stunning winter snowstorm
People in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario are struggling to trudge their way through heaps of snow as a blizzard forcibly swept its way through parts of the province.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | COVID-19 is airborne. Why is this so controversial?
In Life Unmasked’s first episode of 2022, the team speaks with two experts to find out what it actually means for COVID-19 to be airborne.
Montreal
-
Quebec girl, 4, dies of 'circumstances related to COVID-19,' hospital centre says
The University Hospital Centre (CHU) of Quebec said Monday that a four-year-old girl had died "due to circumstances related to COVID-19."
-
Organizer of Sunwing trip is back in Montreal -- and got ticketed for breaking curfew
After a nearly three-week saga, the organizer of the ill-fated Sunwing trip to Mexico is back in Quebec -- and was ticketed on his way from the border, since he drove into Canada after the start of the 10 p.m. curfew Sunday night.
-
McGill social work students plan to strike from in-person classes, stay online
Dissatisfaction brewing for weeks at McGill's School of Social Work has led to a rebellion, as undergraduates voted on Monday to refuse to return to in-person classes for at least a month after the scheduled date of Jan. 24.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | After two extra weeks of remote learning and a snow day, kids return to in-person schooling
After the Christmas break, an extended stretch of remote learning, and a snow day, schoolchildren in Ottawa are returning to their classrooms.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Are you living in the fastest growing areas in the national capital region?
Realtor Taylor Bennett is sharing his breakdown of the 2021 real estate numbers in Ottawa.
-
Parking ban in effect as snow plows begin multi-day process of clearing residential streets
The city of Ottawa has issued a 24-hour parking ban between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, and there will be no garbage, recycling and green bin pickup on Monday due to the snow.
Kitchener
-
Vehicle catches fire after being stuck in snow: Waterloo Fire
A vehicle is being considered a total loss after it reportedly caught fire near a busy Waterloo intersection.
-
Snow squall watch in effect for Waterloo Region, parking still banned on city streets
A snow squall watch is in effect for Waterloo Region Tuesday as snow events remain in place for the major cities in the area.
-
Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 20 Sudbury area school bus routes cancelled Tuesday
Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled an additional four school bus routes for Jan. 18, as COVID-19 affects grow.
-
16 school bus routes cancelled in Cochrane, Timiskaming districts Tuesday
The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation service has cancelled 16 school bus routes Tuesday, the second day back to in-person learning since before Christmas.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep eight 'John Does' secret
Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep the names of eight 'John Does' secret and will leave it to the court to decide whether the names should be unsealed, according to a Jan. 12 letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm forces school, bus cancellations in Manitoba
A winter storm has touched down in southern Manitoba, prompting the cancellation of schools and buses around the province.
-
Manitoba getting 1,100 doses of newly approved COVID-19 antiviral treatment
Manitoba will be getting 1,100 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral treatment called Paxlovid.
-
Manitoba eclipses 600 hospitalizations due to COVID, 20 new deaths
The hospitalization count continues to climb in Manitoba as there are now more than 600 people requiring care due to COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Someone died of COVID-19 every 3.3 hours over the weekend in B.C.
B.C. recorded another 22 deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital topped 800.
-
Expiration dates removed for B.C.'s COVID-19 orders around gatherings, events, bars and gyms
The B.C. government has removed the expiration dates on COVID-19 orders limiting gathering sizes, banning indoor events and forcing gyms, bars and nightclubs to close – but it's unclear whether some of those restrictions could still be relaxed soon.
-
Betty White's 100th birthday brings out the generosity of British Columbians
Thousands of dollars (and counting) poured into B.C. animal shelters and rescue facilities Monday, on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island records 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Three more people in the Vancouver Island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, among 22 deaths recorded across the province since Friday.
-
Police investigating after man suffers multiple stab wounds in Victoria
Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a man suffered multiple stab wounds in Victoria on Saturday night.
-
B.C. premier completes cancer treatment, expected to return to work next month
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he has completed his cancer treatment and is expected to return to his office in the coming weeks.