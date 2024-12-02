November 2024: Was it colder, warmer or just average?

November 2024 ended with a lengthy cold spell that was notable for the number of days with daytime highs below -10 C.

In the past five years, Edmonton has only had a combined total of nine days with highs below -10 C. This year, we had seven days at that level.

It's the most since November 2010.

In fact, in the past 25 years, only 2010 and 2006 have had more days with highs below -10 C than this year. Both those Novembers had eight days.

At the other end of the spectrum, Edmonton had three days with highs above 10 C. That's the most since 2021.

The warmth at the beginning of the month offset that late cold spell (to some degree).

So, when you tally up all the numbers, we actually ended up pretty close to average for the month overall.

The average high for November 2024 was -1.4 C. That's two degrees colder than the long-term average high for the month (1991-2020).

But, the average low of -7.6 C was only 1/10 of a degree below the long-term average low of -7.5 C.

The mean temperature (avg of daily high and low) came in at -4.5 C this past month. The long-term mean temperature for November is -3.5 C.

November 2024 ended with 14 days with highs below average, six days within one degree of average and 10 above-average days.

It's the first month with more cooler-than-average days since June.