Alberta legislature wraps up with attacks, insults; next stop is May 29 election
The Alberta legislature wrapped up its spring sitting Thursday with politicians on both sides of the aisle test-driving insults and expected attack lines ahead of the scheduled May 29 provincial election.
The Opposition NDP lambasted Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party government for hiking fees, fighting with doctors, proposing royalty breaks for oil companies, firing educational support staff, breaking COVID-19 rules and failing to deliver promised economic stimulus to Calgary.
The UCP fired back, saying they saved Alberta after four years of disastrous NDP government that featured massive deficits, credit downgrades, nanny state rules and shameless kowtowing to Ottawa - all topped by a surprise consumer carbon tax.
“What a woeful group of provocateurs,” Energy Minister Peter Guthrie told the house as he squared off with NDP MLA Heather Sweet.
“The activist mentality of the NDP have a target: to end fossil fuel production.”
Sweet shot back: “Our record is (we delivered) one pipeline. UCP (delivered) zero pipelines.”
Finance Minister Travis Toews told the house Alberta's economy is back in the black despite intrusive retrograde federal rules imposed with the quiet complicity of Rachel Notley's NDP.
“I call on the members opposite to stand with the government on this side of the house against the Trudeau-Singh alliance which is pushing our nation's economy backwards,” said Toews.
“We're doing everything we can to position Alberta for competitiveness, investment attraction and growth.”
Where's the promised growth in Calgary, former NDP finance minister Joe Ceci needled Toews, citing high downtown vacancy rates.
“Why has the UCP spent the last four years holding Calgary back?”
“Every time the minister rises I'm afraid of another credit downgrade,” Toews shot back, echoing previous UCP taunts mocking Ceci as “Alberta's worst finance minister.”
The NDP's Rakhi Pancholi offered crocodile sympathy for UCP candidates heading to the doors selling four years of fee hikes.
“(They'll) have to run on their record, their record of hiking utility prices, insurance rates, school fees, income taxes, property taxes, tuition (and) student loan interest all while handing out money to their friends and insiders,” said Pancholi.
“Alberta's future is at stake in this election.”
The house wrapped up a short month-long sitting focused on passing a budget capped by a $2.4-billion petro-powered projected surplus to go with spending hikes virtually across the board, particularly on health care and education.
Both parties have been busy in recent weeks with pre-election announcements. Cabinet ministers have been reannouncing budget initiatives while the NDP has rolled out its own policy ideas while hammering on perceived UCP weak spots.
Smith's government has moved controversial issues to the back burner. These include abandoning the Canada Pension Plan for an Alberta one, ditching the RCMP for a provincial police force and a proposal to reward oil companies with potentially billions of dollars in royalty breaks for cleaning up inactive wells that they are already mandated by law to do.
Notley, speaking to reporters in Calgary, said her government would introduce a bill to keep Alberta in the CPP rather than subject Albertans' nest-egg savings to the whims of a provincial government of the day.
“Changing CPP is actually harder than changing the Canadian Constitution,” said Notley.
“But if Danielle Smith gets her way, political risk skyrockets. Smith and her UCP cabinet could change benefit levels or the retirement age in one cabinet meeting behind closed doors.”
Toews told the house that the pension plan is all about making sure Albertans have the chance to get the best deal possible.
“The NDP would not give Albertans that opportunity but this government will,” said Toews.
“We're completing the work. We will ensure Albertans ultimately can make the choice.”
Smith, speaking at the Canada Strong and Free event in Ottawa, said her greatest achievement in her five months as premier was firing the board of Alberta Health Services, then revamping health care under a single administrator. She said the changes have resulted in reduced surgical wait lists and ambulance bottlenecks.
“You give (civil servants) clear goals and you measure them and you know you're going to chop off a few heads if they don't achieve results, they achieve results,” said Smith.
The focus of the campaign is expected to be Calgary.
Recent polls suggest the NDP and UCP are neck and neck in the popular vote. NDP support is strong in Edmonton while the UCP dominates outside the big cities and support is split in Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa Thursday evening for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
Trudeau, Biden could agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: CP source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Number of Canadians receiving EI at record lows, down 44 per cent from last year: StatCan
The number of Canadians receiving employment insurance benefits are at record lows and down 44 per cent from last year, new figures from Statistics Canada show.
Indigenous sisters developing video games to revitalize Mohawk language
Two Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) sisters from Montreal are on a mission that is close to their hearts: to save their ancestors' first language by developing video games young and old can play.
Here are the locations of the first 12 new Zellers stores
Zellers has opened the first of 25 new locations within Hudson's Bay stores across the country. The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta Thursday, along with a new e-commerce website.
South Carolina's top accountant to resign after US$3.5-billion error
Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a US$3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seize $1.6M worth of cocaine from New Brighton home
Calgary police say $1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized from a New Brighton home earlier this month.
-
Man and woman facing charges after violent Anderson CTrain Station robberies
Calgary police have arrested two people accused in a series of violent robberies at a southwest CTrain station, all of which involved weapons.
-
Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing 2 lanes of Deerfoot Trail
Two lanes of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail are closed to southbound traffic at 32 Avenue N.E. after a semi-truck hauling a excavator hit an overpass.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge lifts Legacy Christian Academy publication ban
An alleged victim of a former staff member of Legacy Christian Academy can now be identified after she successfully petitioned in court to have a publication ban lifted.
-
Saskatoon school division 'can't even do a status quo budget' with current provincial funding
In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s provincial budget, school divisions in Saskatchewan were expecting funding levels to increase, with the province repeatedly touting its $1 billion surplus.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse: Court overturns decision that called for director's removal
A 2021 court order to remove Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. director Don Windels from the organization has been overturned by the Saskatchewan appeal court.
Regina
-
Regina police make 'high risk traffic stop' involving bus after teen claims to have gun
Regina police took a teen into custody on Thursday after he allegedly claimed to have a gun while on a city bus.
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
-
Fatal Moose Jaw fire that claimed 2 lives was accidental, police say
A fire in Moose Jaw last month that claimed two lives was found to be accidental, according to police.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
Snow and rain will continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes
The rate of snow and rain falling in the Maritimes will pick up late Thursday afternoon into evening as a weather system makes its way across the region.
-
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
Pharmacists in Ontario are being given the power to prescribe new medications.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truck
An Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
Montreal
-
Lawyer for owner of Old Montreal building speaks out after deadly fire
For the first time, the owner of a building in Old Montreal has responded to questions about the fire — through his lawyer — addressing allegations that the building was unsafe.
-
RCMP arrest Montreal teenager on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Montreal man Thursday on allegations he was going to commit a terrorism offence based on a tip from the FBI.
-
Friends trying to reassemble Camille Maheux's photography after death in Old Montreal fire
Friends of Camille Maheux are trying to assemble some of her life's work. The 76-year-old photographer was killed in the Old Montreal fire and her photographs and negatives were destroyed.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa Thursday evening for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
-
President Biden arrives in Ottawa: What you need to know about day one of the visit
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Ottawa on a foggy Thursday evening, kicking off a whirlwind two-day visit to the capital. Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Fake catering orders could be costly for restaurants
A restaurant in Ayr, Ontario wants to warn others in the industry about what they believe to be a fake catering scheme.
-
Suspicious fire causes $100,000 in damange to old bowling alley in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has caused significant damage to the building.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
North Bay liquidation store aims to bring treasure hunts to discount shopping
The co-owners of a new liquidation store in North Bay, Samuel Quesnel and Chloé Boivenue, say they want to bring a treasure hunt shopping experience to the city.
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Winnipeg
-
Stolen gun recovered in Lac du Bonnet: RCMP
Mounties in Lac du Bonnet have recovered a gun stolen more than two years ago from an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.
-
Man fatally injures dog, sets shed on fire: RCMP
Selkirk RCMP have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly killed his dog, smashed out the windows of a home and two cars with an axe, and set fire to a shed on his property.
-
St. Rose du Lac RCMP execute two drug busts in four days
RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac have been busy this week, executing two separate drug busts near the central Manitoba community.
Vancouver
-
Former VPD officer speaks out after discovering his property was being used in rental scam
When a former detective with the Vancouver Police Department discovered photos of his home were being used in a rental scam, he decided to start his own investigation.
-
A pest control company ranked Canada's worst cities for bed bugs. Here's how Vancouver did.
Vancouver was one of Canada's worst cities in Canada for bed bugs last year, according to a pest control company's annual rankings.
-
Feds give Kamloops, B.C., nation $12.5 million for healing centre
The federal government is contributing $12.5 million to the construction of a healing centre at the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation almost two years after the nation announced the discovery of 215 suspected unmarked graves near a former residential school.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man's 85 convictions highlight links between brain injury, homelessness, crime
A Victoria man’s life of crime has turned into one of survival, hope and advocacy amid ongoing conversations in the community about how best to tackle public safety matters.
-
Island Health provides update on $60M ICU replacement at Nanaimo hospital
Island Health is providing more details on a long-awaited replacement of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH).
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearance
Mounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.