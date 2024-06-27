EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta police say they've busted a 'sophisticated' auto theft group with ties to organized crime

    Share

    Alberta Mounties say they have successfully shut down a "sophisticated" auto theft group with connections to organized crime.

    Police are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. in Edmonton on Thursday to provide more information about the investigation.

    CTV News Edmonton will carry the news conference live online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how

    Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News