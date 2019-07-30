The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is appealing for dashcam footage and releasing more details on an investigation into a police shooting of a 50-year-old man in Rocky Mountain House.

Just after 6 p.m. on July 25, Mounties received a 911 call from a man who said he was travelling to a home in Rocky Mountain House with the intent of harming a specific individual, according to a release.

ASIRT says an officer approached the man while walking along Highway 11A when the situation escalated with the Mountie eventually opening fire several times, hitting the man at least once.

The man was eventually airlifted to a Calgary hospital where he remains in undisclosed condition, according to ASIRT.

The agency says it was later determined the man's initial call had been intended to provoke a confrontation with police.

Investigators are seeking anyone with dashcam video from Highway 11A, about a kilometre west of the town, around 6:15 p.m. on July 25 to come forward.

ASIRT clarifies this incident is not related to a separate homicide in Rocky Mountain House that remains under RCMP investigation.