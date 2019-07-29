A man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing a woman and injuring her sister during a domestic dispute in Rocky Mountain House Friday.

Mounties responded to a gun call at a Rocky Mountain House home at approximately 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, the man with the gun was gone, but officers found two sisters, one dead and one injured. Three children were also inside the home, but were not injured.

Marshall Lawrence Stone, 44, who turned himself into police later that day, is charged with killing 28-year-old Ashley Ames and attempting to murder 29-year-old Alexis Ames.

Ashley died as a result of a gunshot wound, RCMP said. Alexis sustained non-life threatening injuries and has been released from hospital.

RCMP called the shootings a "domestic situation."

Stone is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.