Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 700 total hospitalizations

EDMONTON -

Alberta added more than 1,500 new cases for the first time since mid-May on Thursday as hospitals continue to strain under the growing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are now 679 Albertans in hospital receiving care for COVID-19, including 154 in intensive care units.

Nine more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total numbers of deaths up to 43 in the past seven days and 2,434 since the pandemic began.

Active cases rose to near 16,000, up to their highest point since May 21.

The province also announced $36 million in funding to improve wages for healthcare workers and expand the home care workforce, which they say will reduce pressure on the straining system.

Alberta's health minister and top doctor will speak about the growing pressure on the province's health-care system due to COVID-19, which will see hundreds of non-urgent surgeries postponed this week.

Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are expected to make an announcement about the province's efforts to reduce that pressure. Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu will also be there.

Several doctors believe the system is on the verge of collapse.

Alberta Health Services, the province's health-care provider, said on Wednesday there were 258 intensive care beds in the province, which includes 85 added spaces. It said intensive care unit capacity sat at 87 per cent – just slightly below a seven-day average of 91 per cent.

That same day, AHS postponed all scheduled elective surgeries and many outpatient procedures for the remainder of the week at Calgary hospitals while it needed to shuffle staff to handle an increase in COVID-19 ICU patients.

Postponements in the Edmonton zone are expected to increase up to 50 per cent.

On Wednesday, the province reported 18 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,166 new cases. According to the latest data, there were 647 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 147 of whom were in the ICU.

