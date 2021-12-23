Alberta reports 1,625 new COVID-19 cases, changes testing and contact tracing recommendations

Alberta reported 1,625 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after completing around 11,800 tests. That gives the province a pandemic high positivity rate of approximately 13.6 per cent. The previous high was 13.44 per cent, reached on May 2, 2021. No new deaths were reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours. According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, more than 196,000 appointments have been booked for third doses since the province expanded eligibility criteria for anyone over the age of 18 on Wednesday. There are 318 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 64 receiving intensive care. "While these numbers have dropped in the recent week, it's important to remember these are still very high baselines and that it's too soon to know what the severity impact from our Omicron cases will be," Hinshaw said. The province reported 506 new cases of Omicron, pushing the pandemic total so far to 2,637. Hinshaw said she will return for in-person updates on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 with full data updates planned for Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.

TESTING AND CONTACT TRACING CHANGES

The province's top doctor announced new recommendations for COVID-19 testing in Alberta as active cases increase.

"With cases growing exponentially, we must also begin to conserve testing capacity," Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health recommends that anyone who is symptomatic and has access to a rapid testing kit, isolate and use the result of that test instead of booking an appointment for a PCR test.

If someone tests positive after using a rapid test and are symptomatic, Hinshaw said they should notify their close contacts of potential exposure and isolate.

If the test result is negative, but a person is symptomatic for COVID-19, Hinshaw added that they should wait 24 to 48 hours and take a second rapid test. If that result is negative, isolation is still recommended until symptoms subside.

Exceptions to the new testing recommendations include those working in high-priority settings, like health care and continuing care facilities, and those who have a high-risk condition.

"This is aligned with other provinces and is necessary to ensure our teams are focusing their efforts on the settings of highest priority," Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health is asking anyone with an appointment for a PCR test after testing positive on a rapid test kit to cancel their appointment to free space for high-risk Albertans. Asymptomatic testing for close contacts will no longer be eligible for PCR tests.

The province is also shifting its approach to contact tracing as Omicron cases are doubling in the span of two to three days, Hinshaw added.

"This is much faster than we experienced with the Delta variant over the last six months," she said.

"PCR tests at this point need to be used for those who have symptoms and especially those who do not have access to rapid tests."

Alberta Health will focus on investigating COVID-19 cases and exposures in high-priority settings, like health care and continuing care facilities.

Those who get a PCR test will still be notified of their test result but will not have a contact tracing investigation. Hinshaw said tracing teams "no longer have the capacity" to do this for every positive case identified.

As a result of these changes, Hinshaw said data about which health zone an Omicron and other COVID-19 case is identified in will not be available to the public.

'DEEPLY TROUBLING'

The Official Opposition is concerned about contact tracing, and PCR testing eligibility changes, especially as a "deeply troubling" surge in coronavirus cases continues.

David Shepherd, NDP health critic, said in a statement after Hinshaw's announcement that now is not the time to be cutting back on testing as it compromises the province's response.

"Why is the government going dark in the middle of a crisis," Shepherd asked. "Why did they not plan for a crisis they had to have seen coming?

"As Omicron spreads at an unprecedented rate, the UCP government has once again made the decision to not lead and to leave Albertans to fend for themselves."