    • Get a start on holiday shopping with these Edmonton Christmas markets

    Annual Edmonton Christmas Market. Sunday Nov. 28, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton) Annual Edmonton Christmas Market. Sunday Nov. 28, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton)
    It's still November but the holidays are fast approaching.

    If you want to get a head-start on shopping and find something unique, check out these Christmas markets in and around Edmonton:

    This weekend

    Beverly Heights 30th Christmas Craft and Gift Show

    • Beverly Heights Hall - 4209 111 Ave. NW, Edmonton
    • Nov. 16
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Edmonton Potters’ Guild Annual Sale

    • Alberta Avenue Community Centre - 9210 118 Ave., Edmonton
    • Nov. 16
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Holiday Geeky Gift Market

    • Edmonton EXPO Centre, 7515 118 Ave. NW, Edmonton
    • Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Ridgewood’s Christmas Market & Fair

    • Ridgewood Community Hall - 3705 Mill Woods Rd East, Edmonton
    • Nov. 16
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Christmas Market with Sakaw Gardens

    • Sakaw School - 5730 11A Ave., Edmonton
    • Nov. 16
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    St. Albert Indoor Christmas Market

    • The Enjoy Centre - 101 Riel Dr., St. Albert
    • Nov. 16, 23, 30 and Dec. 7 and 14
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Country Craft Fair

    • St. Albert Place - 5 St. Anne St., St. Albert
    • Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Fort Saskatchewan Christmas Marketplace

    • Dow Centennial Centre - 8700 84 St., Fort Saskatchewan
    • Nov. 16 and 17
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Art Society of Strathcona Christmas Market Place

    • A. J. Ottewell Community Centre - 590 Broadmoor Blvd, Sherwood Park
    • Nov. 16 and 17
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Beaumont Christmas Market

    • Beaumont Composite High School - 5417 43 Ave, Beaumont
    • Beaumont Sports and Rec Centre - 5001 Rue Eaglemont, Beaumont
    • Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Garden Valley Handmade Christmas Market

    • Garden Valley Community Hall - 52002 Range Rd 274, Spruce Grove
    • Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Coming up

    Butterdome Craft Sale

    • Butterdome - 11500 87 Ave. NW, Edmonton
    • Dec. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Edmonton Christmas Market

    • Fort Edmonton Park - 7000 143 St. NW, Edmonton
    • Nov. 28 to Dec. 15, Wednesdays to Sundays
    • 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Wednesdays and Thursdays
    • 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Fridays
    • 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Saturdays
    • 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Sundays

    Merry Makers Market at Glow Edmonton

    • Edmonton Expo Centre - 7515 118 Ave. NW, Edmonton
    • Dec. 4 to 31, Wednesdays to Sundays
    • 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Wednesdays and Thursdays
    • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Fridays
    • 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Saturdays
    • 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Sundays

    Odd Bird Art & Craft Fair

    • Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre - 8426 Gateway Blvd. NW, Edmonton
    • Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 to 8
    • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Fridays
    • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Saturdays
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Sundays

    River Cree Holiday Market

    • River Cree Resort & Casino - 300 East Lapotac Blvd., Enoch
    • Nov. 21 - 23
    • 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

