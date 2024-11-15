Rapid Fire Theatre to deliver big laughs with unscripted holiday special

Rapid Fire Theatre is ringing in the holidays with a festive retelling of a Christmas classic film, with one element of unscripted pandemonium.

The theatre troupe's annual holiday special, The Blank Who Stole Christmas, is mostly a scripted musical. The show is made up of actors who have learned their lines, choreography and blocking – typical for any theatre production.

However, since this is a Rapid Fire production, improvised comedy is going to be ladled into the mix at some point.

Every night of the performance, one guest improviser, who will portray "The Blank," will join the rest of the cast and perform the rest of the show cold – as in, without rehearsing and not knowing any of their lines.

The cast also does not know who is coming to portray The Blank.

The special guest du'jour will get to choose their character and say whatever lines they can think of while the rest of the cast does what they do best to roll with it and somehow make a cohesive, yet chaotic story.

The holiday special features three versions of the show to cater to different audiences starting with the family-friendly Nice show, followed by the Naughty 14+ rated show and the adults-only show that has elements of foul language and questionable content – definitely not for the easily offended.

In past years, guest improvisers chose to play characters such as Barbie, Darth Vader and Whoopi Goldberg to eyebrow-raising characters like Scarface and Austin Powers.

The Blank Who Stole Christmas is a full-length tribute to Dr. Seuss' book as well as the art of improvisation while delivering big laughs and entertainment for all ages.

Rapid Fire Theatre's festive production will have performances every Thursday to Saturday from Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 at the Rapid Fire Exchange on 10437-83 Ave.

Tickets are available online.