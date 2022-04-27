Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week

Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.

The province averaged a positivity rate of 25.7 per cent after it added 6,569 cases from PCR tests between April 19-25.

There are 1,220 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, including 47 in intensive care.

"I'm pleased to report that we continue to see signs of slowing transmission in Alberta," Health Minister Jason Copping told reporters on Wednesday.

"Even if transmission is slowing as it appears to be, hospital admissions will continue to rise for a few weeks."

Wastewater levels are high in many communities across Alberta including Calgary, Copping said, but saw a sharp decline in Edmonton.

Alberta will update its data next Wednesday.