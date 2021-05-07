EDMONTON -- Alberta's jobless rate held mostly steady in April even as the country shed more than 200,000 jobs last month, according to the latest employment numbers from Statistics Canada.

The province's unemployment rate now sits at nine per cent, down a tenth of a per cent from the previous report.

The unemployment rate in Edmonton now sits at 10.5 per cent, down from 11.2 last month and fourth-highest among all census metropolitan areas (CMA), behind Belleville, Ont. (12 per cent), St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. (11.7 per cent), and Windsor, Ont. (10.6).

Calgary's unemployment rate is now at 9.3 per cent, down from 10 per cent last month.

And Lethbridge, the only other Alberta CMA measured, has a jobless rate of over seven per cent, up by just under one per cent from the last report.

All numbers are based on a seasonally-adjusted, three-month moving average. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Nationally, the economy lost 207,000 jobs in April as a new rise in COVID-19 cases led to renewed public health restrictions that closed businesses.

The unemployment rate rose to 8.1 per cent from 7.5 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada says the number of employed people in April working less than half their usual hours increased by 288,000 or 27.2 per cent.