Alberta surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, nears 100 ICU admissions

Alberta has 1,007 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the highest count since mid-October.

The COVID-19 data from the past three days also saw ICU admissions increase to 94.

Alberta reported 23 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, including that of a child in the 5-9 age group with no pre-existing conditions.

A total of 3,403 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.

Alberta Health also added 15,886 COVID-19 cases over the past three days, raising known active infections to 72,368.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's transportation minister says she is watching Canada's vaccine mandate for truckers unfold and "will continue to advocate for our interests."

An Edmonton-area restaurant is closed for two weeks because too many employees are sick with COVID-19. Its owner believes the government should help businesses during the Omicron wave which has caused staffing shortages in multiple industries.

When is the best time to get a booster shot? Here's Alberta's official guidance.