Alberta to hold wildfire update Thursday afternoon

Alberta officials will give an update on the ongoing wildfire situation Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday morning, there were 61 wildfires in Alberta, including 15 out of control.

A wildfire near Fort Chipewyan, Alta., has been the province's priority since it started on Sunday.

It grew to nearly 9,000 hectares on Wednesday and forced close to 1,000 area residents to flee the area by plane or boat.

"Things have been quite chaotic," Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

"We managed to get 800 people out of the community in the last two days."

The last plane left Fort Chipewyan at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Evacuees went to Fort McMurray and Fort McKay.

"Fire danger continues to be very high to extreme in various parts of the province, particularly in the northern region," said Alberta Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Bre Hutchinson on Wednesday.

Around 4,400 Albertans are away from their homes due to wildfires.

More than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are on their way to Canada to battle wildfires, the federal government announced on Thursday.

The 200 firefighters from South Africa will likely be stationed in Alberta.

