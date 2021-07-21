EDMONTON -- Alberta will begin testing babies for a rare genetic disease that can show symptoms early on in childhood.

At a 9 a.m. news conference on Wednesday, the government is slated to announce "a new life-saving pilot program for babies with spinal muscular atrophy."

About one in 10,000 Canadian babies are born with a type of SMA each year, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. The genetic neuromuscular disease is caused by a defective or missing SMN1 gene, which results in a loss of muscle function. The young patients diagnosed with SMA often have trouble breathing, swallowing and crawling.

The condition is well known in Alberta, where several families have been affected by it and either fundraised for or fought for access to a gene therapy treatment.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro will speak alongside the CEO of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the scientific director in genetics and genomics at Alberta Precision Laboratories.

