EDMONTON -- Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser is back in Edmonton after having his hand raised in victory on UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

But he has to wait to celebrate with family and friends as he begins a fourteen-day quarantine.

“It sucks...you don’t get to enjoy anything sitting alone in an apartment for two weeks,” said Boser.

The 28-year-old from Bonnyville, Alta., who lives in Edmonton, posted his first career knockout in the UFC over the weekend.

Boser (18-6-1) ended his fight against Philipe Lins (14-5-0) at 2:41 of the first round, sending the Brazilian to the mat with a series of heavy punches.

“Beating a guy like Lins in that manner is great. It’s a signature win for me,” Boser told CTV news.

He earned a purse of $12,000 US for the win as well as a matching bonus.

Boser dedicated the fight to his former coach Jacob Sansom, who was killed in March, along with his uncle Maurice Cardinal near Glendon, Alta.

“I’m very happy I was able to get that result, and be able to dedicated a successful performance to him...Whatever that means is up to the individual...I dedicate that to him and hope that in some way that honours him or his family,” said Boser.

Boser was coming off a December loss in Busan, South Korea, to France's Ciryl (Bon Gamin) Gane, a former heavyweight champion in the Montreal-based TKO promotion.

The six-foot-two Boser, a former heavyweight title-holder in Alberta's Unified MMA promotion, won a decision over Daniel (Daddy Long Legs) Spitz in October.

He doesn’t know when or where his next UFC fight will be but Boser does know what he’ll do when his quarantine ends.

“Probably go see my girlfriend...there’s nothing to do in here dude.”

With files from the Canadian Press