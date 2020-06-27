Advertisement
Alberta UFC fighter Tanner Boser scores win in Vegas
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 5:37PM MDT
Heavyweight Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser weighs in ahead of his UFC fight in Las Vegas (Facebook/UFC)
EDMONTON -- An Alberta UFC fighter is back in the win column.
Tanner Boser from Bonnyville took on a Brazilian fighter in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The fight did not last long. Boser scored his first career UFC knockout in the first round.
The victory marks his 18th professional win and second with the UFC.