EDMONTON -- Alberta tourism agencies are asking their own to travel within the province to support the hard-hit economy.

"We need to get those regional visitors or what we call rubber tire traffic into urban centres, into Edmonton to start enjoying the experiences we have here," said Maggie Davison with Edmonton Tourism.

The Travel Industry Association of Alberta (TIAA) is citing a potential drop in revenue of $62 billion over 2019 leading to 30,000 to 50,000 jobs lost.

Alida Visbach with TIAA wants the government to consider allowing visitors from certain countries, similar to what the European Union is doing, but before that happens she encourages Albertans to support their province.

"Shop local, and stay locally, and go to the small operators and try and support them as we're all trying to get through this together."

For those who do want to go to Europe AMA recommends keeping a close eye on the kind of travel insurance they get; however, there's still an advisory for Canadians against all non-essential international travel.

With files from Carlyle Fiset