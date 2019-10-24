'All the athletes are our heroes': Annual run raises money for Special Olympics
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:11AM MDT
The second annual Heroes Running for Heroes event is Saturday, Oct. 26 in William Hawrelak Park.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in super hero costumes for the 5K run/walk.
"All the athletes are our heroes," event lead Amanda Trenchard said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.
The family-friendly fun run is hosted by local members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), a national group devoted to raising money and awareness for Special Olympics.
Since LETR was founded in 1981, it has raised more than $400 million US.
Special Olympics Alberta provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.