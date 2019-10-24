The second annual Heroes Running for Heroes event is Saturday, Oct. 26 in William Hawrelak Park.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in super hero costumes for the 5K run/walk.

"All the athletes are our heroes," event lead Amanda Trenchard said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

The family-friendly fun run is hosted by local members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), a national group devoted to raising money and awareness for Special Olympics.

Since LETR was founded in 1981, it has raised more than $400 million US.

Special Olympics Alberta provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.