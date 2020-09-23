EDMONTON -- The missing Alberta couple whose vehicle was located in Jasper National Park was found dead Wednesday.

Matthew Kozak, 32, and Zabrina Ferrier, 25, were last seen on Friday. Their Hyundai Kona was found in a parking lot at the Mount Edith Cavell Road trails, but their whereabouts remained unknown.

Tuesday night, a Parks Canada helicopter located two bodies in the Verdant Pass area, but delayed the recovery efforts until Wednesday morning because it was getting dark.

Jasper RCMP and Parks Canada visitor safety personnel recovered the two bodies Wednesday morning. Mounties believe they are Kozak and Ferrier.

The RCMP believe the couple were hiking when they fell from a steep bank and succumbed to their injuries.

Their deaths are under investigation, police said.

The families have been notified.