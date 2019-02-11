

CTV Edmonton





The province has announced $200M in funding for a new mental health centre for children and teens.

The facility will be built on land already owned by Alberta Health Services just east of the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.

The new centre will include crisis services for children and teens, including walk-in and urgent clinics, 101 inpatient beds, specialized outpatient clinics, a mobile response team, intensive school-based treatment and school programming on site, mental health programs, therapeutic recreational programs and a family resource centre.

In addition to the money announced by the province, the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation has committed $26M to the project. The province says they will receive naming rights to the centre.

“When a child or teen is struggling with a mental health crisis or needs specialized emotional supports, they need help as quickly as possible,” said Sarah Hoffman, minister of health in a written release. “Our government has been clear about our commitment to mental health and we are proud to partner with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation on this project.”

The design phase of the project is expected to start in the next few months, with construction slated to begin in 2021. The province hopes the centre will be complete by 2024.