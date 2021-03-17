EDMONTON -- Leduc students go back to class on Wednesday at the school where, just two days earlier, their peer Jenny Winkler was stabbed and killed.

Victim support services will be on site at the senior high Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta., for the entire week to help those deal with the aftermath of the violent attack on the 17-year-old girl.

The Catholic school remained open on Tuesday for those wishing to meet with the school division's trauma support team, and anyone needing support was encouraged contact the Mental Health Helpline 24/7 at 1-877-303-2642.

Students who visited a memorial for Winkler at the school that day said she had seemed happy and kind.

"She had her own group of friends and you'd always see her laughing and smiling and stuff with them," Grade 11 student Morgan Noel told CTV News Edmonton. "It's really just a shame."

He and two friends had gone in to see how their classmates and teachers were doing. All three had been on campus Monday when the school entered a lockdown around 9:30 a.m.

"Most people assumed it was fake," another student, Dylan, said. "And then we saw the teachers' reactions. It was like, oh, this is real. What is happening?"

Matthew Oliver told CTV News Edmonton it can be easy to become desensitized to violence because of its prevalence in media.

"But you see your school on the news, you see your friends, you see your teachers crying and you don't know how to act. You're torn," Oliver commented. "Like, you feel something in your chest but you just don't know how to express it.

ACCUSED TO APPEAR IN COURT THURSDAY

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday less than three hours after the attack. Dylan Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in Winkler's death.

Officials say he is a student at Christ the King and knew the dead girl.

Pountney is in police custody and scheduled to appear again in court on Thursday.

Court records show he was charged in January 2020 with mischief and assault with a weapon, which were withdrawn several months later.

Winkler's father said the teen was loved by many and very artistic.

JD Winkler said Jenny had been learning from home due to COVID-19 and went back to school for one class.

"I don't understand what happened. I don't understand why it happened to her."

Students can also reach out to the Kids Help Phone any time by texting CONNECT to 686868.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett and Diego Romero