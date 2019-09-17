Amanda Lindhout kidnapper abandons appeals of sentence, conviction
An image of Ali Omar Ader is projected on a screen at RCMP headquarters during a press conference in Ottawa about his arrest for the kidnapping of Canadian journalist Amanda Lindhout, on June 12, 2015. A Somalian man found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda Lindhout has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith handed down the sentence for Ali Omar Ader today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:21AM MDT
A Somalian man found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda Lindhout has abandoned appeals of his sentence and conviction.
In a statement today, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada says Ali Omar Ader's decision means the federal case against him is now complete.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith sentenced Ader in June 2018 to 15 years in prison.
Smith ruled in late 2017 that Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, was a “willing participant” in the 2008 hostage-taking of Lindhout, who was working as a freelance journalist near Mogadishu at the time.
The judge found much of Ader's testimony was unbelievable and did not support his claim that he was forced into serving as a negotiator and translator on behalf of a gang which threatened to harm him and his family.
Lindhout, raised in Red Deer, Alta., and photographer Nigel Brennan of Australia were snatched by armed men while pursuing a story, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.