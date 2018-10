Marianne Maravilla, Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton





The Amber Alert issued Friday was lifted less than an hour after it was issued.

Police said the 14-year-old was abducted in the area of 84 Street near 105 Avenue at about 3 p.m. on October 5.

At about 4:45 p.m. Friday, EPS said the teenager had been found safe in northwest Edmonton.