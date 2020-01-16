EDMONTON -- For another consecutive day, Environment Canada issued Extreme Cold Warnings for the entire province of Alberta and most of Saskatchewan.

"A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues," the weather agency said. The coldest wind chills will be between -45 and -50C.

Wind will also factor in today up to speeds of 10-15 kilometres an hour and several centimetres of snow accumulation was expected.

Frostbite can develop within minutes of exposure to the cold, Environment Canada warned.

Morning temperatures in Alberta's capital were even colder than the South Pole, which recorded a low of -26, while Edmonton was at -28.

It was so cold, Alberta's energy grid moved to an Energy Emergency Alert 1 Thursday morning due to excessive electricity use.

Flurries throughout the morning also made for a treacherous commute, with many drivers reporting near-zero visibility due to blowing snow.

Dear #yeg please make sure your vehicle lights are on. Auto doesnt always work when it's bright with blowing snow and fog and running lights don't help people behind you. On the #whitemud and it's awful visibility. #yegroads #yegtraffic — kirst c (@kirst_ca) January 16, 2020

My favourite part of the Yellowhead besides the constant congestion is the low visibility caused by blowing snow and vehicle exhaust �� #yegtraffic #jokes — Nick (@nick_boquiren) January 16, 2020

Because of the snow and the blowing snow could you please leave your lights on. It’s only like 25 to 50 m of visibility at times. #YEGtraffic. — trevor boller (@TrevorBoller) January 16, 2020

That comes a day after ice fog made for a similarly rough drive on most Edmonton roads.

The weather phenomenon occurs when water droplets suspended in the air condense around specks of dust or pollutants.

"If that layer of moist air is trapped near the surface, you get fog. And if temperatures are well below zero, you get ice fog," said CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen. "Often in winter, it's vehicle exhaust that provides the pollutants to give you ice fog."

Called ice fog, it forms when exhaust from cars and buildings mixes with very cold air, below -30 °C, & usually during the morning commute. With the cold air in place, we expect it again Thursday am. #abstormhttps://t.co/h6v6rcaLxV pic.twitter.com/c0XYlb3nZl — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) January 15, 2020

On Wednesday, the Alberta Motor Association revealed how hard it's been hit by the prolonged cold spell, saying that two-thirds of its more than 37,000 calls for assistance received since Sunday have been related to battery issues.

On Thursday, AMA listed its current work time for service as 48 hours.

AMA recommends drivers plug in their vehicles four hours before driving, make sure tanks or no less than half-full, use synthetic oil if they don't have a block heater and make sure tires are properly inflated.

The cold has also caused issues with Edmonton's LRT lines.

A cracked rail line near Southgate caused major delays Tuesday and Wednesday. Crews have since fixed that line, but another line on 34th Avenue was discovered to be cracked on Wednesday night.

Crews spent the night working to fix the line in the freezing cold, which caused some delays.

ETS once again enacted its cold weather service Thursday, meaning many express buses will pull over at all bus stops along their routes.

ETS cold weather service is in effect this morning. ETS express buses (except routes 15, 100, 133, 540, 560, 562, 580, 589 & 747) have been instructed to stop for transit users at all bus stops along their routes. Please remember to dress for the weather. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) January 16, 2020

The city's extreme weather protocol also remained in effect Thursday, and Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre is still available for overnight sheltering.

There's good news in the immediate forecast for Edmontonians wanting a reprieve from the biting weather.

A dramatic warming trend will move into the area over the weekend, with the high expected to rise to -16 on Sunday before hitting zero degrees and sunny on Monday.

