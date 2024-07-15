Apartment fire damages in northeast Edmonton estimated at $15M

Damages from an apartment complex fire in northeast Edmonton are estimated to be $15 million.

The apartment fire occurred at Hermitage Road and Huffman Crescent on Saturday evening.

Two people are in critical condition and three firefighters were sent to hospital as a precaution.

The Canadian Red Cross is supporting 58 people who were impacted by the apartment fire with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

A resident told CTV News Edmonton he heard the fire alarms, opened his door to investigate and found smoke in the area.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the damage is extensive and it's likely that their apartment and his belongings were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the investigation is ongoing.