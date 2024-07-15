EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Apartment fire damages in northeast Edmonton estimated at $15M

    Extensive fire damage on the roof of a Hermitage neighbourhood apartment complex that occurred on July 13, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Extensive fire damage on the roof of a Hermitage neighbourhood apartment complex that occurred on July 13, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Damages from an apartment complex fire in northeast Edmonton are estimated to be $15 million.

    The apartment fire occurred at Hermitage Road and Huffman Crescent on Saturday evening.

    Two people are in critical condition and three firefighters were sent to hospital as a precaution.

    The Canadian Red Cross is supporting 58 people who were impacted by the apartment fire with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

    A resident told CTV News Edmonton he heard the fire alarms, opened his door to investigate and found smoke in the area.

    The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the damage is extensive and it's likely that their apartment and his belongings were destroyed.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known and the investigation is ongoing.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News