Arrest made in connection to kidnapping of Saddle Lake woman Sunday

A 37-year-old man has been arrested six days after he allegedly abducted a woman in Saddle Lake.

RCMP say the suspect, a Saddle Lake resident, is believed to have broken into a home Sunday night sometime before 10 p.m. and assaulted a couple there.

According to Mounties, he then forcibly abducted one of the victims, a 49-year-old woman, and left in a school bus he stole from the home.

The bus was found abandoned a few hours later, and the woman was found sometime before 7 a.m. Monday

The man was arrested Saturday.

No information has been given on what charges he is facing.

Saddle Lake is around 171 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.