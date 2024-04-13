EDMONTON
    • Arrest made in connection to kidnapping of Saddle Lake woman Sunday

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    A 37-year-old man has been arrested six days after he allegedly abducted a woman in Saddle Lake.

    RCMP say the suspect, a Saddle Lake resident, is believed to have broken into a home Sunday night sometime before 10 p.m. and assaulted a couple there.

    According to Mounties, he then forcibly abducted one of the victims, a 49-year-old woman, and left in a school bus he stole from the home.

    The bus was found abandoned a few hours later, and the woman was found sometime before 7 a.m. Monday

    The man was arrested Saturday.

    No information has been given on what charges he is facing.

    Saddle Lake is around 171 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

