EDMONTON -- A man was arrested in Woodlands County on Friday after police say he was found on the roof of a house with a loaded rifle.

Around 2:30 p.m. Whitecourt RCMP received a call of shots fired in the Woodlands County area. When police arrived, they found the report to be false, but the man was found on the roof.

Jesse Caithness-McGregor, 27, of Woodlands County has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm. He will appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on July 28.

When police were on scene, a second high priority call about shots fired in the area came in.

Police determined that a shot had been fired into the air, but no one was injured.

A 58-year-old man was arrested without incident in connection with the call. He will appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on July 28. Police have not released his name because his documents are awaiting judicial authorization.

Woodlands County is about 188 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.