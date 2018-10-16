

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police have arrested two of three people allegedly involved in a $120,000 robbery of an Edmonton currency store.

On October 11, EPS executed warrants at a home near 60 Street and 167 Avenue, arresting 31-year-old Andrew Kemp for robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise with intent, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Detectives later arrested Lee Malbeauf, 47, in a vehicle near the home. A firearm was discovered in the suspect vehicle. He faces the same charges as Kemp, as well as possession of a firearm.

Three armed individuals robbed an Edmonton coin and currency business, located near 125 Street and 118 Avenue, in the afternoon of Wednesday, September 19.

In what police described as a “brazen” robbery, the suspects pretended to be shoppers for about 30 minutes before threatening the store employee with a gun. They fled in a stolen white Honda Pilot with an estimated $120,000 in antique coins and bills.

According to EPS, approximately one-third of the stolen merchandise was recovered when investigators conducted the search warrant on October 11.

However, they continue to look for a third suspect: a Caucasian woman in her early twenties approximately 157 centimetres (or 5’2”) tall and weighing 64 kilograms (150 pounds). She was said to have short dark hair.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Days after the event, the store’s owner told CTV Edmonton the robbery no longer made him feel comfortable running a business in the area, and planned on shifting all efforts to a second location on the city’s south side.