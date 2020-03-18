EDMONTON -- Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a 37-year-old man was found unresponsive in a holding cell in the Edmonton Police Service detainee management unit (DMU).

EPS officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant at about 10:55 p.m. March 15, said ASIRT.

The man was arrested without incident and transported to the EPS DMU.

Officers entered the man's cell the afternoon of March 16, and found him unresponsive, said ASIRT.

ASIRT says 911 was called, and the on-duty paramedic tried to resuscitate him with CPR and naloxone, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:22 p.m.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said ASIRT.

ASIRT says it will release more information after the investigation is finished.