EDMONTON -- A northwest Edmonton alleyway was cordoned off following a police shooting Thursday.

Several Edmonton Police Service vehicles could be seen in the alleyway between 133 and 134 avenues west of 120 Street Thursday afternoon.

Police at the scene did not share any details.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed just after 2 p.m. that it was investigating a police shooting that took place Thursday in northwest Edmonton.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @edmontonpolice officer-involved shooting that took place this afternoon in northwest Edmonton. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) February 20, 2020

A woman who was leaving the area at the time reported hearing multiple gunshots before police and paramedics arrived on scene.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told CTV News Edmonton that nearby Kensington School was informed of the police incident, reportedly an attemped vehicle robbery.

A Jeep that appeared to have bullet holes in it could be seen behind the police tape. A grey sedan with its lights on could also be seen.

Edmonton Transit Service said it was rerouting buses because of a temporary road closure on 134 Avenue between 119 and 122 streets.

Due to a temporary road closure on 134 Av between 119 St and 122 St, routes 115, 128, 150, 160, 168 and 303 are being detoured. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) February 20, 2020

As they investigated, police took a man into custody who was walking down the street, later confirming he was not involved in the shooting incident. The man allegedly dumped a stolen vehicle nearby prior to his arrest. He had handcuffs placed on him and was put into a police car.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with the latest information when it becomes available.