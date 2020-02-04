EDMONTON -- Mail delivery will resume at the Evergreen Park community on Wednesday after it was suspended because a Canada Post worker was assaulted a week ago.

A Canada Post spokesperson tells CTV News Edmonton that a mail carrier was assaulted at the park on Jan. 29 after delivering the mail.

Residents were told to pick up their mail from one of two nearby post offices starting on Jan. 30.

Canada Post said it has now been assured by park management that it is safe to resume delivery as normal.

No further information has been released by Canada Post to protect the worker's privacy.

Police have been notified about the assault.