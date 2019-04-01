Edmonton students were briefly secured in two public schools while police conducted an operation in the Brander Gardens neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Police units were seen at the Brander Gardens townhouse complex at 53 Avenue and Riverbend Road.

Edmonton Police Service said it was responding to a weapons complaint.

Brander Gardens School was placed under alert, which meant staff and students were kept inside the building. Across the road, Riverbend Junior High let out before the police activity started, although 30 kids remained for extra-curricular activities. That school was placed under a similar alert.

Edmonton Public School Board said students were dismissed when the school district heard the scene was clear from EPS.

Kids who take yellow buses left the school just before 5 p.m. Those who ride ETS buses were being escorted to transit stops. The other students who walk home needed a guardian to sign them out of school.