EDMONTON -- An argument between customers in a central Alberta convenience store ended with one person being sent to hospital with injuries from a miniature axe.

The man was taken from Wainwright to an Edmonton hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, local RCMP said.

Police were told he was attacked with a hatchet around 7:15 a.m. on March 10 after a "verbal exchange."

No one else was injured.

A man was arrested by police near the store. RCMP also seized a hatchet.

Nick Pollard, a 26-year-old resident of Cadogan, Alta., faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He'll appear in Wainwright court on March 19.

Wainwright is 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.