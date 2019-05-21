An Alberta man is facing charges after a woman was thrown from an ATV and suffered injuries requiring aid from STARS.

STARS was called to an area north of Lac La Biche on Saturday after a 23-year-old woman was injured in an ATV crash. Responding authorities were told the driver lost control on a sandy, tree-lined trail and the victim was thrown from the vehicle.

While she was given first aid on scene, an air ambulance was called in due to the rugged terrain and remoteness of the crash location, RCMP said.

The victim was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital. She remains there in stable condition.

Both riders were said to be wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Speed, terrain and alcohol are considered possible contributing factors.

The 25-year-old man faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and operation of an ATV while prohibited by a fire ban.

Most of northern Alberta has been under fire and off-highway vehicle bans since Saturday due to extreme fire risk.