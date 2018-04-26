Dozens of pork products are being recalled across the province amid a deadly E. coli outbreak.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for pork products sold by K&K Foodliner in south Edmonton between March 2 and April 13, and pork products sold by Irvings Farm Fresh between February 21 and April 25.

This move comes one day after more than numerous items were recalled from The Meat Shop at Pine Haven, a Hutterite colony south of Wetaskiwin.

Authorities identified the meat shop as the source of the E. coli contamination, adding the store owners have been cooperative and voluntarily closed their production line.

“Having identified the most possible point of risk, and now we’re working our way backdown and following those pork products and ensuring those products are removed from shelves,” Dr. Jasmine Hasselback with AHS said.

The health authority said The Meat Shop at Pine Haven distributed products to K&K Foodliner and Irvings Farm Fresh.

The store manager of K&K Foodliner said they stopped selling products from the The Meat Shop at Pine Haven since last week when they were notified about possible contamination.

“The meat that was coming into us was tainted with E. coli and we had no way of knowing that,” Kevin Krause said.

“Pine Haven is a big company and they distribute a lot of meat across Alberta, so it’s a fairly big deal. And it’s a surprise. Pine Haven has a great product, and it’s just a mistake that happened that's pretty much causing all this.”

Krause said they use some pork legs from the meat shop to create sausages, but have taken other products off the shelf in fear of cross contamination.

He said they are not aware of any of their customers being sick as a result of the outbreak.

The E. coli investigation found 36 people suffered from the illness, 11 of them had to be hospitalized and one died. AHS believe the number of E. coli cases could go up.

“A high portion of these cases can be traced back to some degree to particular pork products listed from the Pine Haven shop,” Dr. Hasselback explained.

Since The Met Shop at Pine Haven distributes to other vendors, AHS said it is possible it could be recalling more products.

Authorities are advising people to check to see if they have recalled products in their home. Those products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated by E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick, CFIA said.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea with blood. In severe cases, people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions or suffer from kidney damage.