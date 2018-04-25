Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
K&K Foodliner brand pork products recalled due to E. coli
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 9:28PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 25, 2018 9:34PM MDT
Possible E. coli contamination has triggered another recall of pork products in Alberta.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says K&K Foodliner in south Edmonton is recalling 11 pork products from the marketplace.
The move comes less than 24 hours after another Alberta pork producer issued a similar recall. The Meat Shop at Pine Haven in central Alberta shut its doors, yesterday, because of E. coli contamination.