Possible E. coli contamination has triggered another recall of pork products in Alberta.



The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says K&K Foodliner in south Edmonton is recalling 11 pork products from the marketplace.



The move comes less than 24 hours after another Alberta pork producer issued a similar recall. The Meat Shop at Pine Haven in central Alberta shut its doors, yesterday, because of E. coli contamination.