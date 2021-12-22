Bah Humbug! A Christmas Carol cancelled at The Citadel

The Citadel has cancelled its remaining performances of A Christmas Carol after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The theatre said the individual doesn't have contact with patrons, but due to the quick spread of the Omicron variant has decided to cancel performances on Wednesday and Thursday "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are truly heartbroken to be having to make this announcement," said a theatre spokesperson. "But the safety of our patrons and team will always be our first priority."

Staff will reach out to people with tickets to the cancelled performances.