Battle of Alberta: Edmonton and Calgary orchestras join together to play Hockey Night in Canada theme
CTV News Edmonton Published Saturday, April 4, 2020 4:51PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Although the hockey season is on pause, the battle of Alberta rages on.
Musicians with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra duked it out against members of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.
The tune of choice, the iconic theme song of Hockey Night in Canada.
Since being posted to YouTube on Friday, the clip has been seen nearly 2,300 times.
RELATED IMAGES