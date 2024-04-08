EDMONTON
    • Billy Idol bringing 'Rebel Yell' tour to Edmonton this summer

    British singer Billy Idol performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Source: AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme) British singer Billy Idol performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Source: AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

    Rock legend Billy Idol is coming to Edmonton this summer.

    The superstar will bring his Rebel Yell Canada 2024 tour to Rogers Place on Thursday, Aug. 1.

    The tour will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Idol's twice-platinum album Rebel Yell, which was released in November 1983.

    General admission tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

    The tour will stop in 12 other Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg. 

