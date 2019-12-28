EDMONTON -- A St. Albert man is making a name for himself in the world of music, nearly two years after losing his brother in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Twenty-year-old Justin Wack recently completed a music program in Vancouver, secured a manager, and is now soon heading to Los Angeles.

He’s accomplished it all—without his sight.

“As someone who is totally blind, the technology that is there is finally starting to put us on an equal playing field with sighted peers,” said Wack, who composes all of his music on his laptop.

He started music lessons as a toddler, where he learned he has perfect pitch. He also makes his own beats, writes songs and sings.

“I was kind of like a baby Canadian Simon Cowell because in my music class, all the three-year-olds were singing in the wrong key and three-year-old me did not like it that much.”

Instructors of the program he attended in Vancouver say he left an impression.

“He's a true inspiration to other people because his disability is so visible that it reminds us the internal we have to fight can be overcome we just have to approach it with a similar attitude,” said Kristina Lao with Nimbus School of Recording & Media.

Wack met his manager in Vancouver at a music conference there, and has since been connected with some big names.

“It’s gone really well actually. I just wrote a song with, his name is Michael Chaves, he just did work on the new Leonard Cohen album that came out.”

He’s no stranger to the spotlight, having competed internationally in Judo and was thrust onto the national stage in the spring of 2018.

His brother, Stephen, was one of the hockey players killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

“I feel like he’s always a part of my life no matter if he’s here physically or not,” said Wack. “For me it’s do the things you’re meant do and live the life you want to live because you don’t know how much longer you’ll be living that life.”

He just released his newest single, as he gears up for the start o his professional career.

“It’s something I’m super blessed to be able to do and I’m super thankful I have the opportunity to do this as a career because it’s what I feel I was put on this earth to do.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg