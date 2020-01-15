EDMONTON -- Mounties say an explosives disposal unit is on scene at a Red Deer apartment building after officers found what's being described only as "an unknown device" inside. 

Police say officers responded to a complaint at a building at 58 Street and 58 Avenue. While inside, they found a firearm and the device. 

RCMP say they've secured the area and that the public won't be allowed back in until their investigation is complete. 