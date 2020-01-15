Bomb squad called to Red Deer apartment building
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 6:15PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 7:57PM MST
EDMONTON -- Mounties say an explosives disposal unit is on scene at a Red Deer apartment building after officers found what's being described only as "an unknown device" inside.
Police say officers responded to a complaint at a building at 58 Street and 58 Avenue. While inside, they found a firearm and the device.
RCMP say they've secured the area and that the public won't be allowed back in until their investigation is complete.