EDMONTON -- Bradley Barton has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue.

There were about a dozen people in the courtroom as the verdict was read, some of whom could be seen wiping away tears and consoling each other after the verdict was read.

The Crown and defence agreed reconvene on Friday, Feb. 26 to decide on a sentencing hearing date.

This is a developing story; the original story is posted below.

A verdict in the Bradley Barton manslaughter trial is expected to come down on Friday evening.

Barton is charged with manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue, who’s body was found in the bathtub of his Edmonton hotel room.

The 52-year-old long-haul truck driver pleaded not-guilty to manslaughter last month. He testified that he arranged to pay Gladue for sex and was shocked when he woke up to find her dead in the hotel room bathtub.

This is the second trial for Barton in connection with Gladue’s death. In 2015 a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder, which sparked protests and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

The Alberta Court of Appeal set aside the acquittal and ordered a new first-degree murder trial. The Supreme Court of Canada later agreed, ruling that Gladue's sexual history was mishandled and all Canadians are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect under the law.

With files from The Canadian Press.