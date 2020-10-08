Serves 4

Prep Time: 4hrs (Can be prepped ahead of time)

Serve: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

For the Venison

4 pc 225gr Cleaned Venison

8pc Juniper

250ml of Whole Milk

225gr Smoked Bacon Diced

225gr Diced Onion

125gr Diced Carrot

125gr Diced Celery

350gr Dried Mushroom

1.5 Li Beef Broth

500ml Red Wine

2 Bay leaf

4 cl Garlic

275ml Tomato Paste

35ml Alberta Canola Oil

For the Polenta

1.5 Liters of Chicken Stock

125gr Diced Shallot/ White Onion

115gr Alberta Corn Meal

14gr Ground Nutmeg

72gr Smoked Cheddar

Salt & Pepper

25ml Alberta Canola Oil

For the Pickled Vegetables

225gr Mandolin Carrot

125gr Julienne Red Onion

125gr Halved Cherry Tomato

200ml Red Wine Vinegar

50gr White Sugar

100gr Flat Leaf Parsley

Method:

For the Venison:

Remove Venison from fridge and pat dry, Place in a glass bowl and top with Milk And add juniper.

Cover Bowl with Saran wrap and refrigerate for 12hrs.

Remove venison from the fridge and pat dry with paper towel. Evenly season with Salt & Pepper

In a medium oven safe pot, bring oil to medium high heat on the stove, place the venison in the pot and brown the meat evenly. Remove from the pot and let rest.

Add bacon and render in the hot pot, add the diced carrot, celery, and onion, sauté until browned.

Deglaze with red wine and add the garlic and bay leaf, cook off alcohol and add mushrooms

Add beef stock and bring to a simmer.

Add the venison back into the pot and cover, place in a 350-degree oven for 3-4hrs

Once Venison is fork tender, remove from the oven and let the venison rest in the liquid.

Remove venison from the warm liquid and degrease the stock

Stir in tomato paste and season.

Add venison back into the Sauce and reserve

If serving later reserve in the fridge in the sauce

For the Polenta:

In a medium stock pot, add oil bring to medium heat

Add onions and sweat until translucent

Add nutmeg and sauté

Add the chicken stock and bring to a simmer

Add cornmeal and stir repeatedly and reduce heat to low.

Cook out your polenta slowly and stirring often. Approx. 15-20 minutes

When smooth and creamy add smoked cheddar cheese, and season

Reserve

For the Vegetables:

Wash and peel the carrots, run them on a Mandolin to produce thin ribbons

Peel and julienne your Onion

Wash and quarter your Cherry tomatoes

Place mixture in a glass bowl

In a small sauté pan over medium heat, bring the vinegar and sugar to a simmer

Add the vegetables whole hot and mix

Season the vegetables

Finish the Pickled Vegetables with ripped flat leaf parsley.

For Dinner:

Using a large serving platter, ladle polenta into the center of the dish

Arrange the venison down one side of the polenta, sauce the venison

Lay pickled vegetables on the side of the venison, season with a touch of salt

Bon Appetit!