Braised Alberta venison, with smoked cheddar polenta and quick pickled vegetables
Serves 4
Prep Time: 4hrs (Can be prepped ahead of time)
Serve: 20 Minutes
Ingredients:
For the Venison
4 pc 225gr Cleaned Venison
8pc Juniper
250ml of Whole Milk
225gr Smoked Bacon Diced
225gr Diced Onion
125gr Diced Carrot
125gr Diced Celery
350gr Dried Mushroom
1.5 Li Beef Broth
500ml Red Wine
2 Bay leaf
4 cl Garlic
275ml Tomato Paste
35ml Alberta Canola Oil
For the Polenta
1.5 Liters of Chicken Stock
125gr Diced Shallot/ White Onion
115gr Alberta Corn Meal
14gr Ground Nutmeg
72gr Smoked Cheddar
Salt & Pepper
25ml Alberta Canola Oil
For the Pickled Vegetables
225gr Mandolin Carrot
125gr Julienne Red Onion
125gr Halved Cherry Tomato
200ml Red Wine Vinegar
50gr White Sugar
100gr Flat Leaf Parsley
Method:
For the Venison:
Remove Venison from fridge and pat dry, Place in a glass bowl and top with Milk And add juniper.
Cover Bowl with Saran wrap and refrigerate for 12hrs.
Remove venison from the fridge and pat dry with paper towel. Evenly season with Salt & Pepper
In a medium oven safe pot, bring oil to medium high heat on the stove, place the venison in the pot and brown the meat evenly. Remove from the pot and let rest.
Add bacon and render in the hot pot, add the diced carrot, celery, and onion, sauté until browned.
Deglaze with red wine and add the garlic and bay leaf, cook off alcohol and add mushrooms
Add beef stock and bring to a simmer.
Add the venison back into the pot and cover, place in a 350-degree oven for 3-4hrs
Once Venison is fork tender, remove from the oven and let the venison rest in the liquid.
Remove venison from the warm liquid and degrease the stock
Stir in tomato paste and season.
Add venison back into the Sauce and reserve
If serving later reserve in the fridge in the sauce
For the Polenta:
In a medium stock pot, add oil bring to medium heat
Add onions and sweat until translucent
Add nutmeg and sauté
Add the chicken stock and bring to a simmer
Add cornmeal and stir repeatedly and reduce heat to low.
Cook out your polenta slowly and stirring often. Approx. 15-20 minutes
When smooth and creamy add smoked cheddar cheese, and season
Reserve
For the Vegetables:
Wash and peel the carrots, run them on a Mandolin to produce thin ribbons
Peel and julienne your Onion
Wash and quarter your Cherry tomatoes
Place mixture in a glass bowl
In a small sauté pan over medium heat, bring the vinegar and sugar to a simmer
Add the vegetables whole hot and mix
Season the vegetables
Finish the Pickled Vegetables with ripped flat leaf parsley.
For Dinner:
Using a large serving platter, ladle polenta into the center of the dish
Arrange the venison down one side of the polenta, sauce the venison
Lay pickled vegetables on the side of the venison, season with a touch of salt
Bon Appetit!