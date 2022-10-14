Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets

Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a "physical altercation" between "multiple students."

"Mall security members gained control of the altercation after several minutes," EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.

No students or security guards were significantly injured, he said.

In videos purportedly of the incident, mall users shout and scream as violence erupts in the food court.

Fight at LD Mall today 😭 pt.1 pic.twitter.com/bzbObjtD4t — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) October 13, 2022

An estimated 150 students from a nearby school were there.

As officers arrived, they saw "dozens of students streaming" out of the mall, Pattison said.

"To be clear, most of the students were not involved in the altercation; they were witnesses to the altercation," Pattison said.

The two tickets issued were for fighting in public.

Londonderry Mall did not respond to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment.