Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets
Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday.
Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a "physical altercation" between "multiple students."
"Mall security members gained control of the altercation after several minutes," EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.
No students or security guards were significantly injured, he said.
In videos purportedly of the incident, mall users shout and scream as violence erupts in the food court.
An estimated 150 students from a nearby school were there.
As officers arrived, they saw "dozens of students streaming" out of the mall, Pattison said.
"To be clear, most of the students were not involved in the altercation; they were witnesses to the altercation," Pattison said.
The two tickets issued were for fighting in public.
Londonderry Mall did not respond to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmth stays and wind returns
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry
A legally blind Ottawa woman says the loud and constant noise of the "Freedom Convoy" protest last winter left her with permanent hearing loss and mental-health problems.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighbourhood, 3 more along North Carolina greenway
A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighbourhood in North Carolina's capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday.
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Beyond Meat executive who allegedly bit a man's nose will leave the company
Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey is leaving the company after his recent arrest for assault.
Federal disaster fund needs to prioritize preparation over recovery, climate expert says
With the increased frequency of extreme weather events, one climate expert says the federal disaster fund needs to invest in more prevention programs before vulnerable communities are hit with another emergency.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Calgary
-
High inflation and recession risk will affect Calgary, Conference Board of Canada says
A new outlook on Calgary's economy for the rest of this year and into 2023 suggests that while the city is riding high on housing and retail figures, it will not escape challenges posed by high inflation and recession.
-
Calgary Flames end run of season-opening losses with 5-3 win over Colorado Avalanche
The Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time in well over a decade with a 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays above seasonal through the weekend.
Calgary's weekend forecast; milder Saturday, warming Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
-
‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel
Cheyenna Sapp from Little Pine First Nation, just west of North Battleford, is set to star in a new Indigenous television show called Acting Good that will air across the country starting next week.
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.
Regina
-
Inmate charged with second-degree murder following death at Regina Correctional Centre: RCMP
An inmate has been charged with second-degree murder following a death at the Regina Correctional Centre on Wednesday.
-
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Atlantic
-
Patient discharged from Halifax hospital after threatening to jump off roof
The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
-
N.S. legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companies
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona blasted through Nova Scotia, the provincial government has proposed legislation requiring telecommunications companies to be better prepared for major weather events.
Toronto
-
Autopsy set to take place for man killed in shooting that left two officers dead
Ontario's police watchdog says an autopsy for the 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also left two police officers dead is set to take place today.
-
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cheers on the Maple Leafs at home opener
Mega movie star and former professional wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson came to cheer on the boys in blue at Scotiabank Arena.
-
Procession takes bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting back to Barrie
The bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence are being returned to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Serial crimes unit deployed after Quebec police believe alleged cold case killer could have other victims
Quebec's provincial police force says it has deployed its serial crimes investigations unit after a 47-year-old man was charged with murder in a 22-year-old cold case because investigators believe there could be other potential victims.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Quebec femicide
A 24-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse whose body was found in a burned vehicle last month in Beauce, provincial police say.
-
Three-year Lafontaine Tunnel overhaul will make for 'slow and painful' South Shore commute
A monster overhaul of the Lafontaine Tunnel, scheduled to begin on Oct. 31, 2022 is expected to take three years and cause traffic headaches for South Shore commuters.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry
A legally blind Ottawa woman says the loud and constant noise of the "Freedom Convoy" protest last winter left her with permanent hearing loss and mental-health problems.
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Final chance to vote in advance polls for Ottawa's municipal election
Polling stations will be open for Advance Vote Day 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today across the city of Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after reports of four SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener.
-
Ont. retirement home using robotic pets to enhance dementia care
For many people, pets bring comfort, connection and joy – and the same can be true even when the animal isn’t real.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau stopping by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada will be in Waterloo Region for part of Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay OPP looking for man who may be in southern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for a man wanted on assault and harassment charges and say he may be in southern Ontario.
-
North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg football coach charged with additional sexual offences: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid more charges against a Winnipeg football coach accused of sexually abusing students during the 1990s and 2000s.
-
Fire impacting access to Winnipeg's Weston School
Access to Winnipeg’s Weston School may be impacted on Friday morning due to an apartment building fire in the area.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry
A legally blind Ottawa woman says the loud and constant noise of the "Freedom Convoy" protest last winter left her with permanent hearing loss and mental-health problems.
Vancouver
-
'Quality is amazing': B.C. drought benefiting some farmers by extending harvest, reducing rot
British Columbia is enduring a record-breaking dry spell, but farmer Amir Mann says the drought is far preferable to other recent weather extremes.
-
Interpretation of COVID-19 travel rules leads to dispute between Air Canada, passengers
An airline has been ordered by a B.C. tribunal to pay two travellers about $775 after they were denied boarding because of the date of a positive COVID-19 test.
-
Wildfire smoke leads to hazy conditions, air quality advisory for parts of B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of the region.
Vancouver Island
-
Lack of rain on Vancouver Island puts spawning salmon in danger
Many streams on Vancouver Island are running too dry and too warm at a critical time when salmon are ready to spawn and create the next generation.
-
Drought conditions could cause flooding when it does finally rain on Vancouver Island
As of Thursday, there were 50 active wildfires burning in the Coastal Fire Centre – significantly more than normal for this time of year.
-
'No risk to the public' after body discovered near Saanich nature sanctuary
Police and coroners are working to identify the body of an unknown male found Wednesday near the Swan Lake nature sanctuary in Saanich, B.C.